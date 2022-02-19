Amy Huberman shares gas snaps from girls trip to Rome

Amy Huberman has jetted off on a well-deserved holiday to Italy with her best gal pals.

The actress and author has been sharing snaps from their girls trip on Instagram, and it looks like they’re having an absolute ball.

One photo shows Amy and five of her friends posing in front of the colosseum in the centre of Rome.

The mother-of-three, who is known for her witty posts on social media, also shared a hilarious snap of her holding hands with a cardboard cutout of an Italian footballer.

Amy, who is married to former Irish rugby star Brian O’Driscoll, captioned the post: “Soz BOD. Ps who is dis gentleman?”

While shopping in the Italian capital, the 42-year-old also posted a photo of a NSFW fridge magnet of Michelangelo’s David sculpture.

She wrote over the photo: “Just getting some bits and bobs.”

Later in the evening, Amy shared snaps of her and her gal pals all glammed up for a night on the town.

Posing in a stunning black jumpsuit next to her girl friends, the Finding Joy star asked her followers: “Anyone know where these birds might go for a dance in Roma?!? Goo for dancing.”

Hours later, Amy posted a gas photo of her and her friends in their hotel, and joked they were having “another early night”.

Taking to Instagram this morning, the actress revealed she was brushing off the cobwebs by getting out and about early.

Showing no signs of a hangover, Amy posed for snaps with her friend on the streets of Rome, and joked: “We live here now.”

The mother-of-three is enjoying a much-needed break following a stressful week working on her new children’s book.

Earlier this week, Amy asked her Instagram followers for tech advice as she was having issues with her laptop.

She said: “Good morning! Any tech advice greatly appreciated. My Mac book is slower than me in the mornings. Saying I don’t have a lot of storage.”

“Deleted loads of saved stuff. Still slow… like I type and it won’t catch up. Is it just time to buy a new one??? This is prob 5 or 6 years old? This is not helping the deadline.”

The 37-year-old later revealed she had sorted the issue, as she thanked everyone for their advice.