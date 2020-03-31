The actress said she got the pooch at the perfect time

Amy Huberman reveals adorable rescue puppy she got right before self-isolation

Amy Huberman has revealed she adopted an adorable rescue puppy – right before the Coronavirus pandemic hit.

The mum-of-two shared a sweet photo of the family’s new pooch on Instagram, admitting their new pet came at the perfect time.

“We have a new furry friend in the house ❤️ (and no that’s not quarantine-beauty-regime me),” she wrote.

“Phoebe came to us a while ago from @milosmissionrescue and just in nick of time as she’s been the cutest fluffiest puppiest ball of distraction this past while. She’s settling in great now and ready to say 🐶on the gram!”

“Thank you Lynne @milosmissionrescue for helping re-home this ball of fluff to our family, we 💕 her 😍😍😍”

“It also deters us from chewing the furniture out of boredom, just so as not to set a bad example for her. @milosmissionrescue are closed now but do check them out once things get back to normal if you’re looking to foster or adopt a dog.

“I apologize in advance for any puppy spam that’s to come….,” she added.

The post comes just days after Amy revealed how she celebrated her birthday in isolation.