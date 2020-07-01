Amy Huberman promotes wearing face masks in public – as lockdown restrictions ease

Amy Huberman has encouraged people to wear face masks in public, after lockdown restrictions were eased on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a photo of herself wearing a vibrant face mask by Irish designer Helen Steele, alongside a candid message.

She wrote: “Right I definitely feel I have not been wearing masks ENOUGH. Keeping a spare one in my bag, in the car, stuffed in a pocket for when I’m out and about in shops etc.”

“Yes, it’s new and different but Jesus it feels like such a tiny thing compared to the sacrifices so many others have had to make in all of this.”

“There’s been a lot of talk, lots of it confusing, about wearing masks but there’s a lot of v clever people with science facts et al saying this is important and can only be a good thing,” she continued.

“Let’s wear our masks to help not just ourselves but to help others, and to reduce the impact of the virus we are still very much living with, and to hopefully reduce the scale of a second wave.”

“This mask is super pretty from @helensteelefash with a percentage of sales going to @homelessperiodireland and @jackandjillcf. They were limited edition and only v limited stock left.”

“But there are so many masks available and I picked up a plain black reusable easy wash one yesterday in my local shop when I was grabbing some onions. They won’t feel odd once we get used to whacking them on (masks not onions),” she added.

Amy later mentioned in the comment section that she understands some people can’t wear masks due to certain health conditions.

“Also @dr.doireannoleary has said that some adults can not wear face masks due to medical reasons and we need to be mindful of that too. Love that she said just take responsibility for yourself xx,” she commented.

A number of other Irish celebrities, including James Kavanagh and Jennifer Zamparelli, have also highlighted the importance of face masks in public.

