Amy Huberman and Brian O’Driscoll plagued by pranksters at their home in Dublin 6

Amy Huberman and Brian O’Driscoll are being plagued by pranksters at their home in Dublin 6.

The couple moved into their €1.8million home in Rathmines last year, with their two children Sadie, 7, and Billy, 5.

But sadly, the Irish rugby star and the Finding Joy actress have attracted some unwanted attention since they moved to the suburb.

Speaking on FM104’s Strawberry Alarm Clock, Brian confessed: “We’re getting a few knick-knacks, which is annoying.”

“We’ve had to take the bell off the fuse board at night and find some alternative… On Saturday, we got one at 3.39am and I couldn’t get back to sleep after that.”

“I think they’re just randomly knick-knacking the whole road.”

The couple, who tied the knot back in 2010, are currently expecting their third child.

Amy is due to give birth in early January, and recently admitted her pregnancy was a “lovely surprise” after trying for a long time.

Speaking to the Irish Mirror, Amy said: “It was a surprise, but we had hoped it was going to happen so it wasn’t that much of a surprise.”

“It took us a little bit longer than we had hoped or imagined it would, but it was lovely. So it was a lovely surprise but we wanted it to happen… And something nice to focus on over the last few months.”

When asked about her journey to getting pregnant, Amy said: “Sometimes there is very little control over these things.”

“It just took a little bit longer, you know, I am that bit older, but now that I am pregnant and it is happening you kind of focus on the time that is. So I’m just feeling grateful for that.”