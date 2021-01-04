Amy Huberman admits she was ’emotional’ leaving the hospital following the birth of her son

Amy Huberman has admitted she was “emotional” leaving the hospital following the birth of her son.
The actress and her husband Brian O’Driscoll welcomed a baby boy named Ted on December 28th, announcing the birth on Saturday.
The Finding Joy star shared a photo from the hospital on Sunday, where she praised the midwives who helped her give birth to her third child.
The 41-year-old wrote: “A womb with a view. I mean I just really wanted to use that pun at a window on my way out of the hospital.”
“Always emosh leaving there and I always want to be a midwife when I leave because they are such utter legends but then I suddenly feel v tired and lie down and go for a kip instead.”
Amy added: “Also when is someone going to invent Eau de Newborn Baby Head?!
“I’d like to do a slow mo perfume ad for that; running through the grass of Merrion Square unable to keep my eyes open 😴 But like, in a moody perfume ad way.”
Brian announced the arrival of their son Ted on Instagram, sharing a photo of himself carrying their newborn son in a car seat.
The former rugby star wrote: “2020 was a bit crap but the end of it was aiiiiight! Ted O’Driscoll arrived on Dec 28th and he is deadly.
“His mum is a champion and his brother and sister are thrilled at having a new little bro.”
Brian and Amy, who tied the knot back in 2010, are also parents to Sadie, 7, and Billy, 5.
