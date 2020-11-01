Amy Huberman admits she got cold feet ahead of first date with Brian O’Driscoll

The beloved couple are expecting their third child together

Amy Huberman has admitted she got cold feet ahead of her first date with Brian O’Driscoll.

The couple have been married since 2010, and are parents to two kids, Sadie and Billy, with a third child on the way.

The Finding Joy star opened up about her first date with the former Irish rugby captain, which took place in the five-star Merrion Hotel in Dublin.

Opening up about her nerves ahead of the date, Amy told Lucy Kennedy on Lodging With Lucy: “In the car on the way I started to feel like I can’t go through with this.”

“But as soon as I met him I remember how lovely he was,” she gushed, “Just so humble and sweet and kind, not that I was expecting him to be brash but you have these preconceptions in your head about sports people.”

Amy also recalled going into labour with the couple’s first child Sadie during an important rugby match for Brian.

“Brian was still playing for Ireland and he said, ‘You better not go into labour the day England play Ireland’. And, of course, I did.

“He arrived in his full kit. She was born and then he went off and played and they lost. He said it was the only time that they lost and he went, ‘Meh’.”

She added: “I was as high as a kite, giddy and probably drugs, and I was roaring at the telly in the maternity ward watching the match.”

Speaking about her third pregnancy, which she announced in September, Amy explained: “I thought I was done with two, and then I don’t know what changed, maybe it was just the older they were getting.

“I was like: ‘maybe there’s a third one out there’. And I think as soon as you start thinking that way in your head, it’s very hard to backtrack out of it, and I felt really lucky when it eventually did happen.”

“I thought that this would be harder because I’m older and actually it’s been easier so far. But ask me in a few months,” the actress added.