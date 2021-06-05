Amy Huberman admits her third child with Brian O’Driscoll is ‘probably their last’

Amy Huberman admits her third child with Brian O’Driscoll is ‘probably their...

Amy Huberman has admitted her third child with Brian O’Driscoll is “probably” their last.

The couple welcomed a son named Ted in December, and they’re also parents to daughter Sadie, 8, and son Billy, 6.

The actress gave birth in the middle of lockdown, which was a very different experience.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, the 42-year-old confessed: “Going into the hospital was very different because there was nobody in there and it was very different to being a first-time mom.”

“It was nice because it was really quiet and I knew this would probably be my last baby so I was really emotional leaving, going ‘Oh well, I won’t be back here’.”

“People say ‘never say never’ but I’m pretty sure I won’t be,” she confessed.

Amy also shed light on her and Brian’s parenting style.

“I think we probably play off each other, and I think if someone’s been bad cop for too much, then we’ll swap over a little bit,” she laughed.

“I don’t think there’s one who is way more a disciplinarian. I would be strict enough. I think I just oscillate between thinking I’m like, you know, hard as nails, and then just feeling like I’m melting like butter.”