Amy Huberman admits her third child with Brian O’Driscoll is ‘probably their last’

The couple welcomed a son in December

Kendra Becker
Amy Huberman has admitted her third child with Brian O’Driscoll is “probably” their last.

The couple welcomed a son named Ted in December, and they’re also parents to daughter Sadie, 8, and son Billy, 6.

The actress gave birth in the middle of lockdown, which was a very different experience.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, the 42-year-old confessed: “Going into the hospital was very different because there was nobody in there and it was very different to being a first-time mom.”

“It was nice because it was really quiet and I knew this would probably be my last baby so I was really emotional leaving, going ‘Oh well, I won’t be back here’.”

“People say ‘never say never’ but I’m pretty sure I won’t be,” she confessed.

Amy also shed light on her and Brian’s parenting style.

“I think we probably play off each other, and I think if someone’s been bad cop for too much, then we’ll swap over a little bit,” she laughed.

“I don’t think there’s one who is way more a disciplinarian. I would be strict enough. I think I just oscillate between thinking I’m like, you know, hard as nails, and then just feeling like I’m melting like butter.”

