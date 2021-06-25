Amy Hart reveals how producers prepare contestants before they enter the Love Island villa

The reality star appeared on the show back in 2019

Amy Hart reveals how producers prepare contestants before they enter the Love...

Amy Hart has revealed how producers prepare contestants before they enter the Love Island villa.

The 28-year-old appeared on the ITV2 dating show in 2019, and had a brief romance with fellow contestant Curtis Pritchard.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain today alongside Love Island 2018 winner Jack Fincham, Amy opened up about her experience entering the villa.

Amy explained: “I literally on the Thursday night, it was like last supper, I had pizza, macaroni cheese…”

“Then we got a text as the bill came saying ‘Amy needs to be entry outfit tomorrow morning’ and I’d just eaten the hugest pizza!”

Revealing how producers prepare you in the hours before entering the villa, Amy recalled getting this “talk of doom”.

She said: “They tell you when you go in you get this talk of doom where they say the public might not like you and people might not fancy you.”

The brand new series of Love Island premieres on June 28 at 9pm on Virgin Media One.