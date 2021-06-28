Amy Hart reacts to viral video of ex Curtis Pritchard’s acting debut

Curtis and his brother AJ landed roles in Hollyoaks earlier this year

Amy Hart has reacted to the viral video of her ex Curtis Pritchard’s acting debut.

Curtis and his brother AJ landed roles in the popular soap Hollyoaks earlier this year, playing twin brothers Marco and Jacob.

Videos of their acting went viral on social media last month, with many criticizing their “cringe” performances.

Amy, who was brutally dumped by Curtis in the 2019 season of Love Island, has since shared her thoughts on the viral clips.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, she said: “Bless him. He’s trying out new things and we’re all just trying to diversify.”

“There’s no such thing as bad publicity though, is there?! How often do clips from Hollyoaks get viewed by millions and millions of people?”

Recalling the last time she spoke to Curtis, the former airhostess said: “We worked together in February and that was nice. Everyone is so busy, but if I ever see him out I always have a chat with him.”

Amy famously left the Love Island villa after getting her heartbroken by Curtis, who’s head was turned in Casa Amor.

The reality star then received therapy from a counsellor on the show for eight months, which she described as “life-changing”.

“I just feel like I’m so much more confident in myself after therapy. I feel like I would absolutely boss Love Island now. I’d go in and be like, ‘If you like me, you like me, and if you don’t, cool!’ Therapy really is the best.”

“[My therapist] was amazing. She completely changed my life. Therapy is life-changing.”

“I’m really glad I did the show,” she added. “You meet so many people and you can use your platform for good and work with so many charities – that makes it so worth it.”

“It’s a life-changing experience. It was a rollercoaster for me, but it all worked out alright in the end.”

The brand new season of Love Island premieres tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media One.