Amy Adams shares video from Ireland ahead of filming sequel to Enchanted

Disenchanted is being filmed in Wicklow this summer

Amy Adams has shared a video from Ireland, as she prepares to begin filming Disenchanted.

The actress will reprise her role as Giselle in the sequel to the 2007 film Enchanted, which is set ten years after the original movie.

The 46-year-old confirmed she has arrived in her new home for the summer, sharing a video to Instagram on Wednesday.

Sitting in a kitchen, Amy said: “Hi everybody. I am in Ireland where I am getting ready to start filming on the sequel to Enchanted, which I am very excited about.”

The six-time Oscar nominee then went on to talk about The RightWay Foundation, which she is an ambassador for.

Patrick Dempsey, Idina Menzel and James Marsden will all be reprising their roles in the sequel, returning as Robert, Nancy and Prince Edward. Maya Rudolph will be joining the cast as a mysterious villain, while Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays will play new characters Rosaleen and Ruby.

Disenchanted, which is being filming in Enniskerry in Wicklow, is set for release on Disney+ in 2022.