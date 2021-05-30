Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey ‘staying in luxurious hotel in Dublin’

The Hollywood stars are filming the sequel to the popular Disney movie Enchanted in Ireland

Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey are reportedly staying in the luxurious Intercontinental hotel in Dublin.

The Hollywood stars have relocated to Ireland for the summer to film the sequel to the hit Disney movie Enchanted.

According to The Sunday World, the actors are staying in separate suites in the five-star hotel – which is located in Ballsbridge.

Hotels, which are currently open for essential workers, are closed to the general public until June 2.

The actors will reprise their roles as Robert and Giselle in the new flick, called Disenchanted, which is being filmed in Enniskerry and Greystones in Co. Wicklow.

Idina Menzel and James Marsden are also returning to their roles as Nancy and Prince Edward, while Maya Rudolph will be joining the cast as a mysterious villain.

Disenchanted is scheduled to be released in 2022 on Disney+.