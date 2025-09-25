American musician Finneas announces engagement to longtime girlfriend

American musician Finneas O’Connell has announced her engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Claudia Sulewski.

After seven years of dating, the 28-year-old brother and music partner of Billie Eilish, who records under the moniker FINNEAS, popped the question to his 29-year-old girlfriend.

In a post announcing the news, Claudia wrote: “forever and ever 9.22,” as the pair posed sweetly.

Alongside the sweet caption, she shared a collection of loved-up snaps of the couple, including numerous that showed off her engagement ring.

Famous friends congratulated the pair in the comments, as Renee Rapp wrote: “Holy shit congratulations❤️❤️💐💐”

Hailee Steinfeld wrote: “YAYYYYAYAY!!!!! Congratulations you 2!!!! 😍😍😍”

In 2018, the Grammy-winning musician, who is also Billie Eilish’s brother and a frequent collaborator, met actress and YouTuber Claudia on a dating app, and she immediately became his muse.

The following year, the musician told Buzzfeed he wrote the song Claudia, within hours of meeting his now-fiancée.

The lyrics include lines such as: “I think you’re gonna change my plans / With those emerald eyes / But you don’t even understand / How much they’re on my mind.”

The pair has also worked together creatively since they started dating.

Claudia was once more her partner’s inspiration in 2022, this time for his song “Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa,” for which she appeared in and directed a private, phone-recorded music video.

The pair has also walked a number of red carpets together, including the famous pink carpet at the Barbie premiere, the Grammy Awards, and the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty.