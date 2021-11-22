American Music Awards 2021: The full list of winners

The American Music Awards, which celebrates the latest and greatest talents of the contemporary music scene, took place on Sunday night.
Cardi B hosted the awards shows from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Check out the list of winners below:
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
WINNER: BTS
Drake
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
New Artist of the Year
24kGoldn
GIVĒON
Masked Wolf
WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo
The Kid LAROI
Collaboration of the Year
24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches”
Favorite Trending Song
Erica Banks, “Buss It”
Måneskin, “Beggin'”
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”
Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
Popp Hunna, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)”
Favorite Music Video
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”
Cardi B, “Up”
WINNER: Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”
Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears”
Favorite Male Pop Artist
Drake
WINNER: Ed Sheeran
Justin Bieber
Lil Nas X
The Weeknd
Favorite Female Pop Artist
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Dua Lipa
Olivia Rodrigo
WINNER: Taylor Swift
Favorite Pop Duo or Group
AJR
WINNER: BTS
Glass Animals
Maroon 5
Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)
Favorite Pop Album
Ariana Grande, Positions
Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia
Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR
WINNER: Taylor Swift, evermore
The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE
Favorite Pop Song
WINNER: BTS, “Butter”
Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”
The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears (Remix)”
Favorite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
WINNER: Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favorite Female Country Artist
WINNER: Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Favorite Country Duo or Group
WINNER: Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Favorite Country Album
Chris Stapleton, Starting Over
WINNER: Gabby Barrett, Goldmine
Lee Brice, Hey World
Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here
Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album
Favorite Country Song
Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”
Chris Young & Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”
WINNER: Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”
Luke Combs, “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist
WINNER: Drake
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Polo G
Pop Smoke
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Erica Banks
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion
Saweetie
Favorite Hip-Hop Album
Drake, Certified Lover Boy
Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die
WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion, Good News
Pop Smoke, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon
Rod Wave, SoulFly
Favorite Hip-Hop Song
WINNER: Cardi B, “Up”
Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, “Lemonade”
Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, “Calling My Phone”
Polo G, “RAPSTAR”
Pop Smoke, “What You Know Bout Love”
Favorite Male R&B Artist
Chris Brown
GIVĒON
Tank
WINNER: The Weeknd
Usher
Favorite Female R&B Artist
WINNER: Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Favorite R&B Album
WINNER: Doja Cat, Planet Her
GIVĒON, When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time
H.E.R., Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales
Queen Naija, missunderstood
Favorite R&B Song
WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”
Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”
GIVĒON, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
H.E.R., “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Favorite Male Latin Artist
WINNER: Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Rauw Alejandro
Favorite Female Latin Artist
WINNER: Becky G
Kali Uchis
KAROL G
Natti Natasha
ROSALÍA
Favorite Latin Duo or Group
WINNER: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Eslabon Armado
La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho
Los Dos Carnales
Favorite Latin Album
WINNER: Bad Bunny, EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO
Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)
KAROL G, KG0516
Maluma, PAPI JUANCHO
Rauw Alejandro, Afrodisíaco
Favorite Latin Song
Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”
Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”
Farruko, “Pepas”
WINNER: Kali Uchis, “telepatía”
Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái (Remix)”
Favorite Rock Artist
AJR
All Time Low
Foo Fighters
Glass Animals
WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite Inspirational Artist
CAIN
WINNER: Carrie Underwood
Elevation Worship
Lauren Daigle
Zach Williams
Favorite Gospel Artist
WINNER: Kanye West
Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist
David Guetta
ILLENIUM
WINNER: Marshmello
Regard
Tiësto