American Music Awards 2021: The full list of winners

The American Music Awards, which celebrates the latest and greatest talents of the contemporary music scene, took place on Sunday night.

Cardi B hosted the awards shows from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Check out the list of winners below:

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

WINNER: BTS

Drake

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd New Artist of the Year

24kGoldn

GIVĒON

Masked Wolf

WINNER: Olivia Rodrigo

The Kid LAROI Collaboration of the Year

24kGoldn ft. iann dior, “Mood”

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

WINNER: Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON, “Peaches” Favorite Trending Song

Erica Banks, “Buss It”

Måneskin, “Beggin'”

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion, “Body”

Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”

Popp Hunna, “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” Favorite Music Video

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”

Cardi B, “Up”

WINNER: Lil Nas X, “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”

Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”

The Weeknd, “Save Your Tears”

Favorite Male Pop Artist

Drake

WINNER: Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Pop Artist

Ariana Grande

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Olivia Rodrigo

WINNER: Taylor Swift

Favorite Pop Duo or Group

AJR

WINNER: BTS

Glass Animals

Maroon 5

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak)

Favorite Pop Album

Ariana Grande, Positions

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

WINNER: Taylor Swift, evermore

The Kid LAROI, F*CK LOVE

Favorite Pop Song

WINNER: BTS, “Butter”

Doja Cat ft. SZA, “Kiss Me More”

Dua Lipa, “Levitating”

Olivia Rodrigo, “drivers license”

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande, “Save Your Tears (Remix)”

Favorite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

WINNER: Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favorite Female Country Artist

WINNER: Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favorite Country Duo or Group

WINNER: Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favorite Country Album

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

WINNER: Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

Lee Brice, Hey World

Luke Bryan, Born Here Live Here Die Here

Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album

Favorite Country Song

Chris Stapleton, “Starting Over”

Chris Young & Kane Brown, “Famous Friends”

WINNER: Gabby Barrett, “The Good Ones”

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like”

Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist

WINNER: Drake

Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo

Polo G

Pop Smoke

Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Coi Leray

Erica Banks

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie

Favorite Hip-Hop Album

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

WINNER: Megan Thee Stallion, Good News

Pop Smoke, Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon

Rod Wave, SoulFly

Favorite Hip-Hop Song

WINNER: Cardi B, “Up”

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV, “Lemonade”

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK, “Calling My Phone”

Polo G, “RAPSTAR”

Pop Smoke, “What You Know Bout Love”

Favorite Male R&B Artist

Chris Brown

GIVĒON

Tank

WINNER: The Weeknd

Usher

Favorite Female R&B Artist

WINNER: Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Jazmine Sullivan

Jhené Aiko

SZA

Favorite R&B Album

WINNER: Doja Cat, Planet Her

GIVĒON, When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time

H.E.R., Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan, Heaux Tales

Queen Naija, missunderstood

Favorite R&B Song

WINNER: Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak), “Leave The Door Open”

Chris Brown & Young Thug, “Go Crazy”

GIVĒON, “Heartbreak Anniversary”

H.E.R., “Damage”

Jazmine Sullivan, “Pick Up Your Feelings”

Favorite Male Latin Artist

WINNER: Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Female Latin Artist

WINNER: Becky G

Kali Uchis

KAROL G

Natti Natasha

ROSALÍA

Favorite Latin Duo or Group

WINNER: Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Latin Album

WINNER: Bad Bunny, EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO

Kali Uchis, Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

KAROL G, KG0516

Maluma, PAPI JUANCHO

Rauw Alejandro, Afrodisíaco

Favorite Latin Song

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez, “DÁKITI”

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA, “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE”

Farruko, “Pepas”

WINNER: Kali Uchis, “telepatía”

Maluma & The Weeknd, “Hawái (Remix)”

Favorite Rock Artist

AJR

All Time Low

Foo Fighters

Glass Animals

WINNER: Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite Inspirational Artist

CAIN

WINNER: Carrie Underwood

Elevation Worship

Lauren Daigle

Zach Williams

Favorite Gospel Artist

WINNER: Kanye West

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Maverick City Music

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist

David Guetta

ILLENIUM

WINNER: Marshmello

Regard

Tiësto