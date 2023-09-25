American Horror Story fans are saying the same thing about Kim Kardashian in Delicate

American Horror Story fans are saying the same thing about Kim Kardashian in the new season, Delicate.

The reality star plays Siobhan Walsh, a manager representing Emma Roberts’ character Anna Victoria Alcott, in the season 12 of the popular anthology series.

The new season premiered last week, and viewers have been sharing their thoughts on Kim’s acting on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

While many initially questioned why Kim was given a role on the show, the majority of fans were pleasantly surprised by her acting skills.

One viewer tweeted: “I gotta say that Kim Kardashian devoured her part in American Horror Story Delicate.”

Another wrote: “wait kim actually kinda slaying in ahs delicate.”

A third penned: “Omg the way kim kardashian is eaaating this AHS role!!! She can literally do anything.”

ok I was very skeptical about Kim in AHS but she did good! — pisces princess. (@navilmariaa) September 24, 2023

I gotta say that Kim Kardashian devoured her part in American Horror Story Delicate — she's so problématique (@lizzobesued) September 23, 2023

kim ate in ahs delicate u cannot change my mind — m (@nevillesb4be) September 22, 2023

wait kim actually kinda slaying in ahs delicate — hannah (@_saturnv) September 22, 2023

hold on because why is kim kardashian eating this role😭 where can i warch american horror story delicate outside of the us pic.twitter.com/9eMZlKzJPX — momo 💫 (@amazingmomo_) September 21, 2023

Omg the way kim kardashian is eaaating this AHS role!!! She can literally do anything — Papito Suave (@Papito_suave) September 22, 2023

wait kim k is really good in ahs pic.twitter.com/fPdR8ZcXho — Luke (@lukeponds) September 25, 2023

Speaking about Kim’s role, AHS co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy previously said: “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family.”

“Emma [Roberts] and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

It’s yet to be confirmed when the new season of AHS will be premiere in Ireland.