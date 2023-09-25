Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

American Horror Story fans are saying the same thing about Kim Kardashian in Delicate

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

American Horror Story fans are saying the same thing about Kim Kardashian in the new season, Delicate.

The reality star plays Siobhan Walsh, a manager representing Emma Roberts’ character Anna Victoria Alcott, in the season 12 of the popular anthology series.

The new season premiered last week, and viewers have been sharing their thoughts on Kim’s acting on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

While many initially questioned why Kim was given a role on the show, the majority of fans were pleasantly surprised by her acting skills.

One viewer tweeted: “I gotta say that Kim Kardashian devoured her part in American Horror Story Delicate.”

Another wrote: “wait kim actually kinda slaying in ahs delicate.”

A third penned: “Omg the way kim kardashian is eaaating this AHS role!!! She can literally do anything.”

Speaking about Kim’s role, AHS co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy previously said: “Kim is among the biggest and brightest television stars in the world and we are thrilled to welcome her to the AHS family.”

“Emma [Roberts] and I are excited about collaborating with this true force in the culture. Halley Feiffer has written a fun, stylish and ultimately terrifying role especially for Kim, and this season is ambitious and unlike anything we have ever done.”

It’s yet to be confirmed when the new season of AHS will be premiere in Ireland.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us