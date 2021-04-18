Amelia Hamlin wears bracelet with special nod to boyfriend Scott Disick

The couple confirmed their romance in February

Amelia Hamlin has shown off a new bracelet with a her special nod to boyfriend Scott Disick.

The 19-year-old was first linked to the 37-year-old last October, before the couple confirmed their romance on Valentine’s Day.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the model shared a video of a white beaded bracelet, which had the name ‘Scott’ written on it.

The news comes after a source told PEOPLE magazine that the couple’s romance is “getting serious”.

“He’s been telling friends how much she means to him and how into her he is,” the insider said.

“She grew up in the industry and knows how all this works,” they added, referencing Amelia’s famous parents Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna. “It’s a different type of maturity, and they really don’t feel the age difference.”

Scott and Amelia’s relationship came after Scott split from Sofia Richie after three years of dating, with the reality star opening up about the split in a recent episode of KUWTK.

Scott shares three kids with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, who he dated on-and-off from 2006 to 2015 – Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 6.

Kourtney has been dating longtime friend and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in recent months.

Watch the latest episode of the Gosscast, where the girls chat about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, big splits in Hollywood and the best TV reboots.