Amelia Hamlin shares rare snaps with boyfriend Scott Disick on his 38th birthday

Amelia Hamlin shares rare snaps with boyfriend Scott Disick on his 38th...

Amelia Hamlin has shared rare snaps with boyfriend Scott Disick on his 38th birthday.

The 19-year-old was first linked to the reality star in October last year, before confirming their romance on Valentine’s Day this year with a sweet Instagram post.

Sharing a series of photos with her beau to Instagram, the model wrote: “happy birthday my love. you light up my life, and make my world better.”

“i can’t imagine what i would do without you. thank you for being you. the most caring, loving, special person on this planet.”

“i’m so lucky. i’m so blessed to have met you. i love you 🤍🥺🤍,” she added.

It comes after Amelia surprised Scott with a Harley Davidson motorcycle for his special day.