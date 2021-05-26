Amelia Hamlin shares rare snaps with boyfriend Scott Disick on his 38th birthday

Amelia Hamlin has shared rare snaps with boyfriend Scott Disick on his 38th birthday.
The 19-year-old was first linked to the reality star in October last year, before confirming their romance on Valentine’s Day this year with a sweet Instagram post.
Sharing a series of photos with her beau to Instagram, the model wrote: “happy birthday my love. you light up my life, and make my world better.”
“i can’t imagine what i would do without you. thank you for being you. the most caring, loving, special person on this planet.”
“i’m so lucky. i’m so blessed to have met you. i love you 🤍🥺🤍,” she added.
It comes after Amelia surprised Scott with a Harley Davidson motorcycle for his special day.
