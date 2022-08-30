Amber Heard’s sister slams ‘disgusting’ and ‘desperate’ MTV for including Johnny Depp in VMAs

Amber Heard’s sister has slammed MTV for including Johnny Depp in the 2022 Video Music Awards.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star made a surprise appearance at Sunday night’s awards show, appearing on stage as the Moon Man.

The 59-year-old joked that he “needed the work”, and told the crowd he was available for “birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, anything you need… anything.”

Johnny’s VMA appearance came after he won his $50million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber.

He launched the lawsuit after Amber wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While his name was excluded from the piece, Johnny’s legal team argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

Amber countersued Johnny, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

In June, a jury of five men and two women found Amber guilty of defaming her ex-husband, and they awarded Johnny over $10 million in damages.

Amber was awarded $2 million in damages on one of her three defamation countersuit claims.

Her sister Whitney took to her Instagram Stories after Johnny’s VMA appearance to share a statement that read: “I stand with Amber Heard.”

She then wrote: “@MTV you’re disgusting and clearly desperate! I really hope that none of the people that made this call have daughters…”

After Amber lost the defamation trial, Whitney said: “I still stand with you, sissy. Yesterday, today and tomorrow I will always be proud of you for standing up for yourself, for testifying both here in Virginia and in the UK, and for being the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors.”

“We knew that this was going to be an uphill battle and that the cards were stacked against us. But you stood up and spoke out regardless. I am so honored to testify for you, and I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side.”

“I’m so sorry that it wasn’t reflected in the decision made by this jury, but I will never give up on you, and neither will anyone who stands with you. Forever by your side… #istandwithamberheard.”