Amber Heard shocks fans by announcing the birth of her first child

Amber Heard has shocked fans by announcing the birth of her first child.

The 35-year-old shared the news on Instagram, alongside a photo of her newborn daughter lying on her chest.

The actress wrote: “I’m so excited to share this news with you. Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms.”

“I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” she continued.

“I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib. A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business.”

“I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this.”

“My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life,” the new mother added.

The name Oonagh is of Irish origin, meaning ‘lamb’.

Amber’s daughter is also named after the actress’ late mother Paige Heard, who died in May 2020.

According to Page Six, the 35-year-old welcomed Oonagh via surrogate after being told she would never be able to carry her own baby.