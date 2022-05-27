Amber Heard says she’s received ‘thousands’ of death threats since defamation trial began

Amber Heard has said she’s received “thousands” of death threats since Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against her kicked off last month.

The 58-year-old launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While his name was excluded from the piece, Johnny’s legal team have argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

Amber has countersued Johnny, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

The former couple are currently squaring off at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, and Thursday was Amber’s last day to give evidence.

During her final time on the witness stand, Amber said the legal proceedings have been “agonising, painful and humiliating”.

The Aquaman actress said the trial has had a serious negative affect on her life, as she confessed: “I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day.”

“People want to put my baby in the microwave”: #AmberHeard took the stand again on Thursday and testified that she has received thousands of death threats. @LawCrimeNetwork pic.twitter.com/XfQmWXLCAF — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) May 26, 2022

She continued: “Even just coming into this courtroom sitting here in front of the world having the worst parts of my life, things that I have lived through, used to humiliate me.”

“People want to kill me, they tell me so… they want to put my baby in the microwave and they tell me that.”

“I’m not sitting in this courtroom snickering, I’m not sitting in this courtroom laughing. I’m not smiling and making snide jokes. I’m not. This is horrible.”

“This is painful and this is humiliating for any human being to go through. And perhaps it’s easy to forget that, but I am a human being.”

“Even though Johnny promised I deserve this… I do not deserve this. I want to move on.”

Amber also used her time on the stand to tell the court that she has learned to use what she has allegedly been through to help others.

“I’m not a saint, I’m not trying to present myself as one, as you all know, but I selfishly found relief in… being able to advocate for others,” she said.

“I just want Johnny to leave me alone. I just want him to leave me alone.”

The 36-year-old was also questioned about what she hoped to gain from the trial, and she replied: “Protecting the secret I did for as long as I did has taken enough of my voice.”

“Johnny has taken enough of my voice. I have the right to tell my story… I hope to get my voice back.”

During his final testimony on Tuesday, Johnny once again denied the “outlandish, outrageous” claims of abuse brought against him by his ex-wife.

Closing arguments in the highly-publicised defamation trial are expected on Friday.