Amber Heard reveals her mother has died – in heartbreaking post

Amber Heard has revealed her mother has died – announcing the news in a heartbreaking post.

The Aquaman star broke the news on Sunday night, taking to Instagram to share photos with her mother.

“I am heartbroken and devastated beyond belief at the loss of my mom, Paige Heard,” she wrote.

“She left us too early, clasping onto the memory of her beautiful, gentle soul. She will be missed from the very depths of our hearts forever.

“Her unflinching, open heart made her the most beautiful woman I had ever known.”

” It’s hard to imagine and even more difficult to say but I feel truly lucky to have been her daughter and been given the gift of having the light she shone on everyone, fall on me for nearly 34 years.

“This has been an unbelievably painful time but in that, I am reminded of what survives us all, love.

“The kindness, support and generosity my sister Whit and I have received from friends and family has been utterly soul-saving,” she ended the statement.

It has been a stressful few weeks for the Hollywood star, as she is currently facing ex husband Johnny Depp in a defamation battle.