Amber Heard denies she ‘pranked’ Johnny Depp by leaving faecal matter on his bed

Amber Heard has denied she “pranked” her ex-husband Johnny Depp by leaving faecal matter on his bed.

After a week-long break, the actress returned to the witness stand in their highly-publicised libel trial at Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia on Monday.

On her third day of testimony, Amber responded to allegations she deliberately left faecal matter in Johnny’s bed after they got into a fight in April 2016, shortly after her 30th birthday.

Amber said: “First of all, I don’t think that’s funny. I was not in a pranking mood. My life was falling apart.”

“I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday … it was not really a jovial time, and I don’t think that’s funny, period. That’s disgusting.”

Johnny previously alleged that he was “shown a picture” of faecal matter left on his side of the bed.

And on April 28, the actor’s longtime executive chauffeur and security guard Starling Jenkins II testified that he heard Amber say she left a “surprise” in Johnny’s bed while he drove her to Coachella after the alleged incident.

The actress said she doesn’t recall seeing any faecal matter on the bed, but suggested it could have come from Johnny’s Yorkshire Terrier dog Boo.

Amber claimed the dog has had “bowel control issues” since she was a puppy, after it allegedly ingested some of the actor’s marijuana.

On day 16 of the trial, Amber detailed multiple incidents of alleged abuse, and told the court: “Violence became normal towards the end [of the relationship with Johnny Depp].”

“It’s hard to say now, but the brain does with trauma what it does – puts it away as best it can.”

Amber recalled one incident that allegedly took place on 21 May 2016, when the actress claims Johnny threw a phone at her face.

The court was shown a series of photos of Amber’s face looking red and blotchy, which were taken by her friend Rocky Pennington and shown to officers as evidence earlier in the trial.

Amber said her friend took the photos after the incident to “protect” her, and said: “We didn’t know what Johnny was going to do, so [Rocky] wanted to protect me.”

Earlier in the trial, Johnny testified that he never hit his ex-wife, and claimed that she was the abuser in their relationship.

The 58-year-old said the allegations he was a “drunken, cocaine-fueled menace who beat women” have cost him “everything”.

The actor launched a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife in 2019, after she wrote about being an alleged victim of domestic violence in an op-ed for the Washington Post in December 2018.

While his name was excluded from the piece, Johnny’s legal team have argued that the op-ed implied that he “perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

Amber has countersued Johnny, asking for $100 million and claiming she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

Back in November 2020, Johnny lost his highly publicised UK libel lawsuit case against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a “wife-beater.”

The court upheld that the tabloid’s claims were “substantially true,” and Amber testified to back up the claims.

In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the decision was overruled. However, in this case, he is suing Amber directly.

The trial at Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia is expected to last another two weeks.

Johnny and Amber met in 2009 on the set of the film The Rum Diary, and were married in February 2015.

Their divorce was finalised two years later.

You can watch a live feed of the trial below: