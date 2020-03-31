Amber Gill slammed on social media for complaining about not being on holiday

A follower branded her 'out of touch'

Amber Gill has been slammed on social media for complaining about not being on holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The reality star whined that she was missing out on her fifth holiday this year because of the international lockdown amid COVID-19.

Amber was slammed by numerous followers when she posted a throwback photo of herself on holidays.

She captioned the post, “I thought I’d be on holiday number 5 by now,” alongside a sad face emoji.

View this post on Instagram I thought I’d be on holiday number 5 by now 😰 A post shared by AMBER ROSE (@amberrosegill) on Mar 30, 2020 at 12:06pm PDT

Her followers were quick to respond to the former Love Island winner in the comment section.

“Poor choice of post! The crying face gives the impression your sad, many would love to leave the house,” one fan wrote.

“Omg how sad you can’t go on holiday no5 omg you are so out of touch,” another follower replied.

“Well ain’t that a shame when thousands of people around the world are dying!” another stated.