Amber Gill shares loved-up snap with mystery man

The Love Island star was recently linked to a model and fitness instructor

Amber Gill has shared a loved-up snap with a mystery man.

Taking part in a new Instagram trend, the Love Island winner was asked to post a photo with the last person she dated.

The 23-year-old shared a picture kissing the unknown man, who’s face she covered with an emoji.

It is unclear who the man in the photo is, but it comes just weeks after the Newcastle beauty was linked to model and fitness instructor Jon Hosking.

Jon was previously linked to Made In Chelsea star Frankie Gaff back in 2018, after she posted photos of them together on Instagram.

The male model is also close friends with Love Island stars Wes Nelson and Josh Denzel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J O N H O S K I N G (@jon_hosking)

Amber has been single ever since she split from Irish rugby player Greg O’Shea last year, just five weeks after they were crowned the winners of Love Island.

The reality star has recently faced backlash, after jetting off to Dubai amid the UK’s tightening of lockdown restrictions.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that London and other Tier 3 areas would be moving to Tier 4 for a two-week period starting Sunday, which orders people to stay at home apart from limited exceptions.