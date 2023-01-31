Amber Gill seen for the first time with rumoured new flame Jen Beattie

Amber Gill has been seen for the first time with her rumoured new flame Jen Beattie.

The Newcastle native, who won the 2019 series of Love Island alongside Irish rugby player Greg O’Shea, was first linked to Arsenal player late last year.

The rumoured couple enjoyed a “date night” at London’s Winter Wonderland last month, and Amber has been spotted at a number of Arsenal matches in recent weeks.

Amber and Jen have since been spotted together for the first time.

The pair were all smiles as the Love Island 2019 winner supported her at a match.

Amber donned a grey tracksuit, black puffer jacket and a pair of uggs as they left Borehamwood Football Club’s Meadow Park ground.

Love Island’s Amber Gill is seen for the first time with rumoured girlfriend Jen Beattie pic.twitter.com/gmS7blCBJ6 — DTN NEWS (@DTNNEWUpdates) January 31, 2023

Amber came out publicly in August last year, after tweeting about “switching teams”.

Earlier this month, the reality star confirmed she is in a new relationship, but did not name her beau.

She told The UK Sun: “I’m really happy and that’s all you need to know. I’m not ready to tell just yet, you know when you just want to keep things to yourself and then like, it’s real life, then you’ll tell everyone else.”

“Just like normal dating, you’re not going to tell your mum straight away, like that, just taking it slow.”