Amber Gill reveals she’s receiving death threats over story linking her to footballer Jack Grealish

Amber Gill has revealed she’s receiving death threats over a recent story linking her to footballer Jack Grealish.

Earlier this week, The Sun reported that the Man City player was secretly dating Amber and I’m A Celeb star Emily Atack, amid his on-off romance with Sasha Attwood.

The 24-year-old previously laughed off the speculation, but she’s since taken to Instagram to set the record straight after being targeted by online trolls.

After being inundated with abusive messages called her a “homewrecker”, Amber decided enough was enough.

In a statement shared on her Instagram Story today, she wrote: “After the headlines yesterday making it look like I had given an interview saying ‘I’m the other woman’ I have received hundreds of abusive messages and death threats.”

“I chose to ignore the headlines but as the day went on I began to feel more and more angry and upset and I’m not going to just ignore it because this behaviour needs to be challenged.”

“The 2 false articles written about me have invited complete strangers to DM the most vile and intimidating things, and worse still threatened my life! Why??”

“Because they believe complete the rubbish written about me yesterday. So, I’m not going to just quietly ignore it,” she continued.

“For absolute clarity and in MY words, I’ve never been the ‘other woman’ nor will I ever be. And I would also never use the degrading term ‘other woman’ either (like we are collectible, trophies for men!)”

“How quickly you forget your OWN mental health campaign?? #bekind,” she added.