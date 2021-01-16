Amber Gill defends her decision to travel to Dubai – but admits she ‘understands’ criticism

The Love Island star jetted to the UAE last month - before the UK went into lockdown

Amber Gill has defended her decision to travel to Dubai last month.

The 23-year-old jetted to the UAE in December, just days before the UK went into another lockdown – amid rising cases of Covid-19.

Speaking to Muireann O’Connell and Ray Foley on The Six O’Clock Show, the Love Island star stressed that she travelled to Dubai before Tier 4 restrictions were implemented in London.

Amber said: “I travelled before the Tier 4 in London was even a thing, I had no idea that was going to happen.”

“And then whilst I was out here, my mum and my family were just ringing me saying you’re not gonna be able to see us over Christmas so why don’t you just stay?”

“I was only supposed to be here for four days, I think I’ve been here now for two weeks or so.”

“I think for me, I think my friends and family just want me to be happy, and me being by myself in London was just not… it just wasn’t good for me in the first lockdown. I think people were worried about me.”

Although Amber defended her choice to travel during a pandemic, the reality star said she understands the backlash.

“I get the criticism, I totally understand where people are coming from, like I would probably be annoyed too,” she confessed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMBER ROSE (@amberrosegill)

“But, yeah I didn’t travel during the lockdown, so I don’t think thats as bad, but it’s not a good situation.”

Amber then said: “But you know what I’ve tried to do, I’ve tried not to post too much to like rub salt in the wound with everyone and be like ‘this is where I am.'”

“Like, I’ve posted a couple of bikini photos because thats what my work is focused around now, my fitness stuff. But I don’t want to be posting like meals on nights out, not that I’ve been going out or anything… I’ve kind of just kept it low key.”

The 23-year-old also said she’ll return to the UK in the “next week or so”, and that she has to isolate for 10 days upon her return.