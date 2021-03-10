Amber Gill admits she feels ‘overwhelmed and exhausted’ after receiving ‘hateful’ messages online

Amber Gill has admitted she feels “overwhelmed and exhausted” after receiving “hateful” messages online.

The Newcastle native rose to fame after winning Love Island back in 2019 alongside Greg O’Shea.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the reality star shared screenshots of messages she received from an online troll, which she labelled “ignorant” and “racist”.

The 23-year-old wrote: “Sometimes if you catch me being super quiet on here when I usually use my voice it’s because I get overwhelmed/exhausted and need a break.”

“I can’t post one story without hundreds of messages like the ones I just posted. And what I say or repost never warrants the amount of hateful messages I get in return.”

“And it’s how idiotic and pathetic the messages are makes me feel like I’m fighting a losing battle,” she continued.

“I love speaking up but it’s the ignorance and bigotry and racism. They know exactly what they are doing… it’s gaslighting.”

“Sometimes gets too much as these people are not listening to understand they just want to fight. But this is the most important time to keep speaking as they want people like us to just put up and shut up.”

“I’m not crying about the messages. I don’t expect my followers to agree with 100% of what I say. It’s just annoying to see how many people have this warped view! And it’s very upsetting.”

Amber previously opened up about being “fat shamed” online, addressing the trolls in a powerful post.

She wrote: “Not me on tiktok being fat shamed?! What? First of all we are in a pandemic. Second How do people look so closely that they notice before I even notice 😂”.

“I’ve been living in hoodies and sweatpants for the whole of this year and ended up putting on a whole stone! I can’t lie I was shocked but I cannot cook to save my life so it was takeout breakfast lunch and dinner so I don’t know what I expected.”

“And with another lockdown potentially on the horizon it could happen again 😳 I’m sure the people that commented are the image of perfection so thank you for that☺️ Whoever put on weight this year don’t worry I’m with you 🥰.”

Watch The Gossies 2021 – sponsored by Life Style Sports.

Hosted by Lucy Kennedy, join some of our favourite stars including Nicky Byrne, Una Healy, Nicola Coughlan, James Patrice, Laura Whitmore and more – as we celebrate the best in Irish showbiz.