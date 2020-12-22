Amber Gill admits she doesn’t want to appear ‘tone deaf’ by posting holiday snaps from Dubai

The Love Island star faced backlash for jetting off during the pandemic

Amber Gill admits she doesn’t want to appear ‘tone deaf’ by posting...

Amber Gill has admitted she doesn’t want to appear “tone deaf” by posting holiday snaps from Dubai.

On Monday, the Love Island winner responded to backlash after heading to the United Arab Emirates, following the announcement the UK would be tightening their lockdown due to growing coronavirus numbers.

In an Instagram Q&A today, a follower told the Newcastle native that she should post more content from her holiday.

In response, Amber said: “I’m not going to lie, I’ve got some lush holiday content, but I don’t want to rub it too much in people’s faces because people seem to be annoyed.”

Fellow Love Island star Kaz Crossley, who is with Amber in Dubai, is heard in the background saying: “F**k them.”

Amber continued: “It’s a tough time at the minute for everyone. I try not to be too tone deaf but it seems like everyone wants to see the content.”

Another follower asked: “Why were all the influencers (Love Islanders) going to Dubai at this time?”, to which the 23-year-old replied: “I can’t answer for everyone else.”

“I don’t know why everyone was here, I think it’s just a spot to go, but I came here for a little bit of work and my cousin was here. And now, Kaz Crossley is here and I’m just having a nice little time.”

One follower wrote: “I think it’s right not to share your hol when things are so bad in the UK. Bad for mental health.”

Amber responded: “I’m definitely going to be more conscious, but I feel like there’s always suffering going on somewhere in the world.

“If I was suffering, I wouldn’t expect people to not post their holiday pictures to make me feel better. Not in a horrible way, but yeah…”

On Saturday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that London and other Tier 3 areas would be moving to Tier 4 for a two-week period starting Sunday, which orders people to stay at home apart from limited exceptions.

Shortly after the announcement, Amber shared photos from London Heathrow airport as she headed to Dubai, writing “Let me just collect my things real quick.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, the reality star wrote: “Just wanted to put it out there I had no idea tier 4 was a thing. The flight here was booked way before.

“I thought the only changes were being made on the 16th meaning I was still allowed to travel for work.”