Fans have speculated the mystery man is part of the Redknapp family...

Amber Davies goes public with new boyfriend in loved up snaps

Amber Davies has gone public with her new boyfriend, sharing loved up snaps on Instagram.

The reality star rose to fame after winning Love Island back in 2017 with Kem Cetinay, before they split months later blaming “hectic schedules”.

The 23-year-old shared some black and white photos with her new mystery man on Saturday, writing: “fam approve 🖤✔️”.

Amber’s followers rushed to the comment section to share their excitement at the new relationship, with one user writing: “😍😍❤️❤️ Congrats Amber such a gorgeous couple 🙌🏼”

Another wrote: “Omg stop it’s insta official 😭😭😭 I’m shook!!!!”, while a third commented: “Ahhh happy for you!!!”

Fans began speculating that Amber’s new boyfriend is a member of the Redknapp family, with one writing: “Thought that was Jamie Redknapp wtf😭” while another responded: “I think he is from the Redknapp family? 🤷🏻‍♀️”

Amber’s 9 To 5 co-star Louise Redknapp commented: “Ahhhhh baby girl, welcome ❤️”, which further added to the speculation.

