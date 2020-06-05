Amber Davies claims ex Kem Cetinay was paid more than her after they won Love Island

Amber Davies claims ex Kem Cetinay was paid more than her after...

Amber Davies has claimed her ex Kem Cetinay was paid more than her for the same jobs, after they won the 2017 series of Love Island.

The 23-year-old has alleged her then-boyfriend was paid significantly more than her, when they worked together after leaving the villa.

Amber made the revelation in the documentary Still Working 9 to 5, which explores how women are still paid less than men.

“I have experienced the pay gap,” she said. “When I won Love Island, the guy I won it with and I would do jobs together and he would get paid quite a bit more than me for the same jobs.”

“So then I stuck up for myself and I was like ‘You know, actually, I’m not going to do the job, you can do it by yourself.’ So yeah, I stick up for myself.”

“Though we have made a difference and it is changing for the better, there is still a lot of work that needs to be done,” she added.

Amber has been single since she split from James Hawkins in 2018, after ending her romance with Kem four months after leaving the villa.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats, Ali Ryan chats to Love Island winner and rugby star Greg O’Shea about his experience on the reality show, what REALLY happened after his split from Amber Gill, and some of the strange things women have sent him in his DMs…

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.