Amanda Seyfried welcomes second child with husband Thomas Sadoski

The couple kept their pregnancy private until now

Amanda Seyfried has welcomed her second child with husband Thomas Sadoski.

The couple tied the knot back in 2017, while the actress was pregnant with their 3-year-old daughter Nina.

Although the couple kept their pregnancy private, they confirmed today via the Instagram accounts of INARA and War Child USA that they had become second time parents.

INARA shared a snap of the newborn and wrote: “We are so happy to join with @warchildusa to be the first to announce that our board members @mingey and @thomas_sadoski welcomed their second child into this world.”

In a statement, the couple said: “Since the birth of our daughter 3 years ago our commitment to the innocent children that are so brutally affected by conflict and war has been a driving force in our lives.

“With the birth of our son the work of INARA and War Child has become our North Star.”

The couple eloped in 2017, with Thomas telling The Late Late Show with James Corden at the time: “We just took off into the country with an officiant and just the two of us, and we did our thing.”

“It was beautiful. It was everything that it should be. It was just the two of us talking to each other,” he said, adding, “She’s the person that I love, admire, respect most in the world.”

