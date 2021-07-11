The actress played Karen Smith in the popular film

Amanda Seyfried shares never-before-seen photo with her Mean Girls co-stars

Amanda Seyfried has shared a never-before-seen photo with her Mean Girls co-stars.

The actress played Karen Smith in the popular teen comedy, which was released in cinemas back in 2004.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 35-year-old posted a throwback photo alongside stars Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Daniel Franzese and Lizzy Caplan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Seyfried💛 (@mingey)

She captioned the post: “#FBF weekends in 2003, baby.”

Daniel, who played Damian in the flick, commented on the snap: “You look just as young and beautiful still.”

Resharing the photo on his page, the actor wrote: “It’s almost like we really went to high school together at this point.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Franzese (@whatsupdanny)

Lacey, who played Gretchen Wieners in the movie, also reshared the post.

She wrote: “I just had to repost this from @mingey. Brought back so many good memories.”