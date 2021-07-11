Amanda Seyfried shares never-before-seen photo with her Mean Girls co-stars

Amanda Seyfried has shared a never-before-seen photo with her Mean Girls co-stars.
The actress played Karen Smith in the popular teen comedy, which was released in cinemas back in 2004.
Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 35-year-old posted a throwback photo alongside stars Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Daniel Franzese and Lizzy Caplan.
View this post on Instagram
She captioned the post: “#FBF weekends in 2003, baby.”
Daniel, who played Damian in the flick, commented on the snap: “You look just as young and beautiful still.”
Resharing the photo on his page, the actor wrote: “It’s almost like we really went to high school together at this point.”
View this post on Instagram
Lacey, who played Gretchen Wieners in the movie, also reshared the post.
She wrote: “I just had to repost this from @mingey. Brought back so many good memories.”