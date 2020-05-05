Amanda Holden’s daughter accidentally sparks rumours about Simon Cowell’s love life

The music mogul has been forced to respond to online speculation

Amanda Holden’s eight-year-old daughter has accidentally sparked rumours that Simon Cowell has split from his long-term girlfriend Lauren Silverman.

During an Instagram Live, the 49-year-old was recalling the moment she played her NHS charity single to Simon at his house, when Amanda’s daughter Hollie questioned whether Simon and Lauren are still together.

Amanda said: “I did play the album to Simon because Simon was very kind and he invited me to come and sing on Britain’s Got Talent live shows, which I still will do whenever that is…”

“But I thought I’ll take it round and have a cup of tea and see what he thinks, I don’t know why I did that – it was one of the most nerve-wracking things I have ever done in my whole of my life. It was like the opening night of a West End show.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on Mar 7, 2020 at 8:44am PST

“I was sat in his lounge; I had some lovely homemade biscuits from Geoff the chef. I don’t think they have a chef in lockdown,” she continued.

“In fact, lovely Lauren, Simon’s girlfriend, sent me some lovely pictures of them cooking the other day. Simon’s quite good at cooking, I think.”

Hollie then interrupted and said: “I thought they broke up?!”

Amanda replied: “Simon and Lauren?” and Hollie said: “Yeah…”

Looking slightly panicked, the Britain’s Got Talent judge said, “Don’t be stupid!” and appeared to nudge her daughter.

Thankfully, a spokesman for Simon has since told MailOnline: “Simon and Lauren are very much still together and are in lockdown together in California.”

The couple are currently isolating with their six-year-old son Eric, and Lauren’s teenage son Adam.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we’re talking through Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik’s rocky relationship, after the couple recently confirmed they’re expecting their first child.

Speaking of relationships, is Kylie Jenner back with Travis Scott? Are Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian back on? The girls talk through all the latest Kardashian-Jenner news.

Plus Ali and Kendra delve deep into the new hit series Normal People, and THOSE controversial sex scenes: