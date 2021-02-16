Amanda Holden shows off hilarious gift from Simon Cowell on her 50th birthday

The pair have worked together for years

Amanda Holden shows off hilarious gift from Simon Cowell on her 50th...

Amanda Holden has shown off the hilarious gift she received from Simon Cowell on her 50th birthday.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge turned the big 5-0 today, and documented her celebrations on Instagram.

After sharing photos of the sweets gifts she received from friends and family, Amanda posted a photo of a zimmer frame – kindly sent by her longtime friend and colleague Simon Cowell.

She captioned the post: “Thank you to my hilarious friend @simoncowell for my wonderful gift 😂❤️.”

Earlier in the day, Amanda confessed she was “feeling very spoilt” by her husband Chris Hughes and their daughters Lexi, 15, and Hollie, 9.

Posting a photo of herself in a sparkly jumpsuit, Amanda wrote on Instagram: “How did this happen! Half a century.. time flies…Thank you for all your kind & loving messages today…”

“My husband Chris and my gorgeous girls have spoiled me rotten and it’s still going. My friends have sent the most hilarious messages & presents and made this day extra special…”

“I can’t wait to celebrate in a HUGE way when we can… I’m 50 all year and all year we’re gonna party. Hang on to your loved ones. It’s nearly over,” she added.

Amanda’s birthday celebrations come after she recently came under fire for travelling to Cornwall during lockdown to visit her parents.

In a statement released over the weekend, her spokesperson said: “Amanda is aware that all families are going through difficulty during these turbulent times but received a distressing telephone call from her elderly father on Friday afternoon.”

“On balance Amanda felt the round-trip to Cornwall was necessary to contain the matter at her family home.”

“Amanda did not act on a whim and has adhered to Covid rules every step of the way in all three lockdowns. Amanda is aware of the travel rules and is devastated she had to break them on this one occasion.”

The rep also confirmed Amanda’s parents have both received the Covid jab, and said she “felt she was not putting her parents at risk”.