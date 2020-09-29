Amanda Holden defends her BGT outfit choice – after plunging dress sparked hundred of complaints

The BGT judge has denied claims her 'nipples were on show'

Amanda Holden has been forced to defend her choice of outfit on Britain’s Got Talent over the weekend.

On Saturday night, the 49-year-old stunned in a plunging navy couture dress by Celia Kritharioti.

However, some viewers believed Amanda was showing too much skin, as Ofcom received 235 complaints over her outfit alone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback) on Sep 26, 2020 at 11:38am PDT

During Saturday night’s show, viewers also took Twitter to question whether Amanda’s nipples were on show.

Taking to her Instagram Story today, Amanda responded to the backlash by writing: “Mmmm really?! Who has nipples this close to their cleavage?! 😂”

“FYI. A boned corset dented the girls all night,” she added, alongside two fried egg emojis.

Britain’s Got Talent has been plagued by Ofcom complaints in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, Ofcom received over 24,000 complaints about Diversity’s Black Lives Matter performance.

However, the media watchdog later confirmed they wouldn’t be investigating the BLM-inspired dance.

A spokesperson for Ofcom said in a statement: “We carefully considered a large number of complaints about this artistic routine, an area where freedom of expression is particularly important.”

“Diversity’s performance referred to challenging and potentially controversial subjects, and in our view, its central message was a call for social cohesion and unity.

“Any depictions of violence by the performers were highly stylised and symbolic of recent global events, and there was no explicit reference to any particular political organisation – but rather a message that the lives of black people matter.”

The dance troupe’s routine tackled issues such as police brutality, racism, and the coronavirus pandemic.

Part of the routine showed a dancer portraying a white police officer kneeling on the neck of lead dancer and choreographer Ashley Banjo, echoing the killing of George Floyd in the US earlier this year.

