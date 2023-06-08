Amanda Holden breaks her silence on Holly Willoughby ‘rift’

Amanda Holden has broken her silence on claims she’s embroiled in a “rift” with Holly Willoughby.

In a lengthy statement shared on Instagram, the 52-year-old denied reports she’s locked in a feud with the TV presenter.

Amanda spoke out after The Sun published a story about their alleged rivalry, in wake of Phillip Schofield’s affair scandal.

Amanda wrote: “The story in The Sun today about Holly and I is completely made up, full of contradictions and just utter rubbish.

“Sadly this means every other paper will now write it too. So I have to put this up for a few hours to try and add perspective and truth.

“Sadly strong and intelligent women have for far too long been pitted against one other when we should all be celebrated in our own right. What a surprise the article is written by a MAN,” she continued.

“The ‘rift story now circulating as a result of this article – which I have woken up to this morning and was not checked for factual correctness – simply does not exist. There have been some huge assumptions made this week and everyone has feasted on them.”

“These type of articles need to stop. The language around women (in most pieces I read every day) is laughable.”

“It’s so different to how men are written about. Women are still expected to say nothing, suffer silently and just get on with it. And we do… mostly.”

“These stories are there just to distract us from the actual news.. We are becoming a world which is gradually being eroded of all its best qualities – humour, backbone and truth,” she added.

Amanda and Holly’s alleged feud hit headlines earlier this week after the Britain’s Got Talent judge appeared to mock Holly’s opening statement when she returned to This Morning on Monday.

A source later told The Sun: “It’s well known in TV circles that Holly and Amanda have never been close. From the ­outside, you would expect them to have a relationship, but it’s fairly non-existent.

“They’ve been pitted against each other for certain big jobs, so there’s a competitive element which doesn’t lend itself to a friendship.

“Both are highly ambitious but there are many traits in their personalities and their behaviour within the industry that secretly gripe one another. The Schofield drama has just brought their rivalry to the fore and Amanda, in particular, couldn’t resist making it public.

“Given the many similarities they share, you would expect them to have little beef. Alas, this is not the case.”

Check out the first episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley sits down with Goss.ie Founder & CEO Alexandra Ryan about what’s to come on the summer series of Love Island 2023.

Alan and Ali chat about the highs and lows from previous seasons, and share their predictions for the series ahead.

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.