Amanda Holden breaks her silence after daughter sparked rumours about Simon Cowell’s relationship

Amanda Holden has broken her silence, after her eight-year-old daughter Hollie accidentally sparked rumours about Simon Cowell’s relationship with Lauren Silverman.

During an Instagram Live, Amanda was recalling the moment she played her NHS charity single to Simon at his house, when her daughter Hollie questioned whether Simon and Lauren are still together.

Amanda mentioned that Lauren had been sending her pictures of Simon cooking during the coronavirus lockdown, and Hollie said: “I thought they broke up?”

Looking slightly panicked, the Britain’s Got Talent judge said, “Don’t be stupid!” and appeared to nudge her daughter.

Much to Amanda’s surprise, Hollie’s comments hit headlines, and Simon was forced to deny rumours that he’s split from Lauren in a statement released through his rep.

Speaking out about the scandal for the first time, Amanda told Metro.co.uk: “Hollie last saw Lauren when she was about to board a plane back to America during BGT auditions to go and visit her eldest son and so I can only presume that’s what made her – incorrectly – think it.”

“In reality, Lauren and I have even been exchanging photos of our families in lockdown. And Simon’s even learned how to cook!”

Simon and Lauren are currently isolating in LA with their six-year-old son Eric, and Lauren’s teenage son Adam.

