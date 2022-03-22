Amanda Bynes speaks out as her conservatorship is officially terminated

Amanda Bynes’ nine-year conservatorship has officially been terminated.

The 35-year-old requested to terminate both the conservatorship of her person and estate in court documents filed last month, and her request was granted at the Ventura County Superior Court on Tuesday morning.

“I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years,” the former child star added.

In a statement shared exclusively with PEOPLE via her lawyer David A. Esquibias, the actress said: “Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time.”

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter.”

“I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can.”

Amanda was placed under a conservatorship in August 2013, granting her mother Lynn Bynes legal control of her medical, personal and financial matters.

The legal arrangement was put in place after Amanda was hospitalised on an involuntary psychiatric hold for allegedly starting a small fire in her neighbour’s driveway.

Amanda was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2014, and has been in and out of mental health facilities over the past decade.

In November 2018, the actress announced that she had been sober for four years in a candid interview with Paper magazine, in which she opened up about her addiction issues.

But just two months later, Amanda checked into a rehab facility after suffering a stress-induced relapse.

At the time, TMZ reported that the pressure of being back in the public eye, and trying to get back into acting, was “too much, too soon” for Amanda.