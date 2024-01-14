Amanda Abbington ‘denied spot on Strictly Come Dancing tour’ amid alleged ‘feud’ with Giovanni Pernice

Amanda Abbington has reportedly been “denied a spot on the Strictly Come Dancing tour” amid her alleged “feud” with professional dancer, Giovanni Pernice.

The 51-year-old actress actress is reportedly seeking legal advice because of Giovanni’s alleged behaviour towards her.

The Sherlock actress has also allegedly requested the footage of their dance rehearsals to back up her claims.

Amanda has now allegedly been denied a spot on the upcoming Strictly tour.

A source has told The UK Mirror: “Amanda made it clear she was desperate to have a slot. It was a real blow for her and she was fuming.”

“She felt snubbed.”

Amanda’s claims about the Italian dancer come after the actress announced her sudden departure from the show back in October, sighting “personal reasons” as her reason for not being able to continue.

The pro-dancer has come under fire after Amanda claimed she suffered PTSD after her time on the show.

Giovanni recently broke his silence on their alleged “feud” and took to his Instagram to write: “I just want to take a moment to thank everyone who has sent messages of support over the last week – I really truly appreciate it – thank you, thank you thank you. GIO.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐆𝐢𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐢 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐞 (@giovannipernice)

The actress isn’t the first star to clash with him, as his former dance partner and Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh also admitted to being a “bit scared” of the Italian.

It was also later revealed that Ranvir complained to the BBC about his behaviour.

Irish presenter Laura Whitmore also claimed she was left feeling “extremely uncomfortable” during her time working with Giovanni, and that she “cried every day.”

According to The Sun, BBC bosses had a meeting with the dancer as per Amanda’s request but are said to be standing by the pro-dancer.

A source told the news outlet: “Some of the professionals and crew feel it needs to be dealt with and Giovanni shouldn’t come back this year.”

“The BBC are standing behind Giovanni and won’t be pursing an investigation, it’s a shock to some on the show.”

Another source told The UK Mirror earlier this week: “The feeling is he is a tough taskmaster, but hasn’t bullied or abused anyone. The BBC see him as a key face of Strictly and will do all they can to support him.”