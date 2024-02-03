Alyssa Milano responds to backlash over GoFundMe campaign as fans troll 12-year-old son

Alyssa Milano has responded to backlash over the GoFundMe campaign as fans began to troll her 12-year-old son.

The Charmed star – who is believed to be a multimillionaire, set up the online fundraiser herself under her married name Alyssa Bugliari.

The GoFundMe goal which was shared with her 3.4m followers on X was to raise $10,000 for her son’s baseball trip.

My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here:https://t.co/PMV9aEFnou — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 25, 2024

In her plea for money, she wrote: “My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation.”

The 51-year-old is married to successful Hollywood agent David Bugliari who used to be a co-head of the motion picture department at the Creative Artists Agency.

The actress received huge online backlash which she later retaliated against by saying she has paid for “uniforms for the entire team and coaches” in the past.

I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team. I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues. The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes,… — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 26, 2024

Defending her actions, Alyssa wrote: “I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team. I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.”

“The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things! Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families.”

Things reached boiling point when Alyssa shared a screenshot of the comments online trolls left on her son’s Instagram account.

One troll wrote: “She’s all over the news today because of this. She clearly has the funds to have donated 19k to your baseball team herself. Asking the middle income public to help out is ridiculous! Talk to your mom”

The comment prompted Milo to respond, “Please get off my page. I’m only 12.”

In her caption, Alyssa explained: “Every parent raises money for their child’s sports teams and many of them do so through GoFundMe. I am no different.”

“As much as I’d love to pay for the entire team and their families for travel, transportation, hotel, food and beverage, uniforms, trading pins and all the things teams do for this kind of trip—I can not afford to do so,” her caption read.

“Maybe someday. Also, if I did pay for everyone—my trolls would find something else to be hurtful about.”

“Regardless of how you feel about me, going on to my hardworking 12-year-old son’s Instagram page and leaving these kinds of messages is so horrid.”

“Leave the kids alone. Let them play baseball. If you are against donating—don’t donate. If you’d like to donate to help the team’s families — we appreciate it.”