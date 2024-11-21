All Together Now releases first acts of 2025 lineup

All Together Now has released the first acts of its 2025 lineup.

Returning for its sixth year at Curraghmore Estate in Waterford, the festival is set to take place from 31 July – 3 August 2025.

Tickets for the festival are set to go on sale Thursday, November 28th, at 9 am.

Fountains D.C., CMAT and BICEP are among the acts that are set to headline the weekend.

Wet Leg, Michael Kiwanuka, Leftfield, John Grant, Nilüfer Yanya, Fat Dog, English Teacher, Gurriers, Hinds, and Bricknasty will play across the weekend.

There are many more acts to be announced in the coming months.

For the 2024 festival, weekend camping tickets were priced at €249, excluding the booking fee.

Organisers warned people not to buy tickets from unofficial sources.

You must be 21 or over to gain access to All Together Now, with the exception of children aged 12 or below, who a paying adult must accompany.