All the winners at the virtual IFTA Awards

The IFTA Awards took place tonight on Virgin Media One, and for the first time ever the ceremony was held virtually.
Deirdre O’Kane hosted the star-studded event, which saw an impressive line-up of A-list stars presenting awards and delivering some very special messages to Ireland.
The ceremony was broken down into 25 categories in Film and Drama, celebrating Irish creative talent working at home and abroad from 2019 and 2020 – after no ceremony was held last year.
Normal People stars Paul Mescal and Daisy-Edgar Jones reunited to present the awards for Best Short Film and Best Animated Short Film.
Other special guest appearances included Chris O’Dowd, Liam Neeson, and Pierce Broslan, who appeared via video link.
The Blizzards also debuted their new track One Good Thing during the award ceremony.
Here are all the winners from the 2020 IFTA Awards:
Best Film 2019
Black ’47 – WINNER
Float Like a Butterfly
Rosie
The Dig
The Hole in the Ground
Best Film 2020
A Bump Along the Way
Arracht
Calm with Horses
Extra Ordinary
Ordinary Love – WINNER
Best Director – Film
Paddy Breathnach – Rosie – WINNER
Nora Twomey – The Breadwinner
Lance Daly – Black ’47
Tom Sullivan – Arracht
Mike Ahern & Enda Loughman – Extra Ordinary
Lee Cronin – The Hole in the Ground
Lisa Barros D’Sa & Glenn Leyburn – Ordinary Love
Best Script – Film
Roddy Doyle – Rosie
Owen McCafferty – Ordinary Love
Joe Murtagh – Calm with Horses
Mark O’Halloran – Rialto – WINNER
Tom Sullivan – Arracht
Carmel Winters – Float Like a Butterfly
Actress in a Lead Role – Film
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose – WINNER
Aisling Franciosi – The Nightingale
Bronagh Gallagher – A Bump Along The Way
Sarah Greene – Rosie
Seána Kerslake – The Hole In The Ground
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Actor in a Lead Role – Film
Dara Devaney – Finky
Moe Dunford – The Dig
Liam Neeson – Ordinary Love
Dónall Ó Héalaí – Arracht
Tom Vaughan Lawlor – Rialto – WINNER
Barry Ward – Extra Ordinary
Actress in a Supporting Role – Film
Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses – WINNER
Catriona Balfe – Le Mans ’66
Seána Kerslake – Dublin Oldschool
Charlie Murphy – Dark Lies The Island
Emily Taaffe – The Dig
Catherine Walker – We Ourselves
Actor in a Supporting Role – Film
Lorcan Cranitch – The Dig
Dara Devaney – Arracht
Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses
Ian Lloyd-Anderson – Dublin Oldschool
Stephen Rea – Black ’47
David Wilmot – Ordinary Love – WINNER
The George Morrison Feature Documentary Award
Gaza
I’Dolours – WINNER
Katie
The Image you Missed
The Lonely Battle of Thomas Reid
When All is Ruin Once Again
Best Drama
Blood – WINNER
Death and Nightingales
Dublin Murders
Vikings
Best Director – Drama
Anthony Byrne – Peaky Blinders
John Hayes – Dublin Murders
Lisa Mulcahy – Blood
Hannah Quinn – Blood
Aisling Walsh – Elizabeth is Missing
Dearbhla Walsh – The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER
Best Script – Drama
Ronan Bennett – Top Boy
Daragh Carville – The Bay
Mark O’Connor – Darklands
Mark O’Rowe – Temple – WINNER
Actress in a Lead Role – Drama
Niamh Algar – The Virtues – WINNER
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Jessie Buckley – The Woman in White
Sarah Greene – Dublin Murders
Ruth Negga – Preacher
Ann Skelly – Death and Nightingales
Actor in a Lead Role – Drama
Richard Dormer – Fortitude
Adrian Dunbar – Line Of Duty
Brendan Gleeson – Mr Mercedes
Cillian Murphy – Peaky Blinders
Chris O’Dowd – Get Shorty
Andrew Scott – Black Mirror – Smithereens – WINNER
Actress in a Supporting Role – Drama
Niamh Algar – Pure
Helen Behan – The Virtues
Ruth Bradley – Guilt
Jessie Buckley – Chernobyl – WINNER
Ingrid Craigie – Blood
Fiona Shaw – Killing Eve
Actor in a Supporting Role – Drama
Liam Cunningham – Game of Thrones
Barry Keoghan – Chernobyl
Owen McDonnell – Killing Eve
Cillian O’Gairbhi – Blood
Mark O’Halloran – The Virtues – WINNER
Tom Vaughan Lawlor – Dublin Murders
Short Film (Live Action)
Bainne
Ciúnas (Silence)
Detainment
El Hor
Here’s Looking at you Kid!
Inhale
Sister This
The Grass Ceiling
The Vasectomy Doctor
Welcome To A Bright White Limbo – WINNER
Short Film (Animation)
Outside the Box
Streets of Fury
The Bird & the Whale
The Dream Report – WINNER
The Overcoat
Best Cinematography
Tom Comerford – The Hole in the Ground
Andrew McConnel – Gaza
Kate McCullough – Arracht
Piers McGrail – Never Grow Old – WINNER
Robbie Ryan – Marriage Story
Cathal Watters – Rosie
Best Costume Design
Joan Bergin – The Catcher was a Spy
Clodagh Deegan – Arracht
Triona Lillis – Float Like A Butterfly
Eimear Ni Mhaoldomhnaigh – The Rhythm Section – WINNER
Susan O’Connor Cave – Vikings
Louise Stanton – Rosie
Best Editing
Colin Campbell – The Hole in The Ground
Dermot Diskin – Never Grow Old
Michael Harte – Three Identical Strangers
Tony Kearns – Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Mick Mahon – Gaza – WINNER
Úna Ní Dhonghaíle – Rosie
Best Original Music
KÍLA – Arracht – WINNER
Stephen McKeon – The Hole in the Ground
Stephen Rennicks – The Little Stranger
Brian Byrne – Black ’47
Ray Harman – Blood
Stephen Rennicks – Rosie
Best Production Design
Tom Conroy – The Rhythm Section
Damien Creagh – Calm with Horses
Conor Dennison – The Hole in the Ground
John Leslie – Never Grow Old – WINNER
Padraig O’Neil – Arracht
Anna Rackard – The Trial of Christine Keeler
Best Sound
Brendan Rehill & Alan Scully – Arracht – WINNER
Fionáin Higgins & Robert Flanagan – Black ’47
Ronan Hill, Danny Crowley & Simon Kerr – Game of Thrones
Aza Hand, Karen O’Mahony and Patrick Drummond – Never Grow Old
Hugh Fox & Niall Brady – Rosie
Steve Fanagan Niall Brady – The Little Stranger
Best Makeup & Hair
Niamh O’Loan – Arracht
Linda Gannon & Liz Byrne – Black ’47 – WINNER
Louise Myler – Finky
Polly McKay – Ordinary Love
Dee Corcoran & Tom McInerney – Vikings
Eileen Buggy & Jennifer Hegarty – Vita & Virginia
Best VFX
Jim O’Hagan and Ronan Gantly – Game of Thrones
Ed Bruce – The Favourite
Ed Bruce and Jim O’Hagan – The Irishman
Ed Bruce and Nicholas Murphy – We Have Always Lived in the Castle – WINNER