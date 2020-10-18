All the winners at the virtual IFTA Awards

The IFTA Awards took place tonight on Virgin Media One, and for the first time ever the ceremony was held virtually.

Deirdre O’Kane hosted the star-studded event, which saw an impressive line-up of A-list stars presenting awards and delivering some very special messages to Ireland.

The ceremony was broken down into 25 categories in Film and Drama, celebrating Irish creative talent working at home and abroad from 2019 and 2020 – after no ceremony was held last year.

Normal People stars Paul Mescal and Daisy-Edgar Jones reunited to present the awards for Best Short Film and Best Animated Short Film.

Other special guest appearances included Chris O’Dowd, Liam Neeson, and Pierce Broslan, who appeared via video link.

The Blizzards also debuted their new track One Good Thing during the award ceremony.

Here are all the winners from the 2020 IFTA Awards:

Best Film 2019

Black ’47 – WINNER

Float Like a Butterfly

Rosie

The Dig

The Hole in the Ground

Best Film 2020

A Bump Along the Way

Arracht

Calm with Horses

Extra Ordinary

Ordinary Love – WINNER

Best Director – Film

Paddy Breathnach – Rosie – WINNER

Nora Twomey – The Breadwinner

Lance Daly – Black ’47

Tom Sullivan – Arracht

Mike Ahern & Enda Loughman – Extra Ordinary

Lee Cronin – The Hole in the Ground

Lisa Barros D’Sa & Glenn Leyburn – Ordinary Love

Best Script – Film

Roddy Doyle – Rosie

Owen McCafferty – Ordinary Love

Joe Murtagh – Calm with Horses

Mark O’Halloran – Rialto – WINNER

Tom Sullivan – Arracht

Carmel Winters – Float Like a Butterfly

Actress in a Lead Role – Film

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose – WINNER

Aisling Franciosi – The Nightingale

Bronagh Gallagher – A Bump Along The Way

Sarah Greene – Rosie

Seána Kerslake – The Hole In The Ground

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Actor in a Lead Role – Film

Dara Devaney – Finky

Moe Dunford – The Dig

Liam Neeson – Ordinary Love

Dónall Ó Héalaí – Arracht

Tom Vaughan Lawlor – Rialto – WINNER

Barry Ward – Extra Ordinary

Actress in a Supporting Role – Film

Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses – WINNER

Catriona Balfe – Le Mans ’66

Seána Kerslake – Dublin Oldschool

Charlie Murphy – Dark Lies The Island

Emily Taaffe – The Dig

Catherine Walker – We Ourselves

Actor in a Supporting Role – Film

Lorcan Cranitch – The Dig

Dara Devaney – Arracht

Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses

Ian Lloyd-Anderson – Dublin Oldschool

Stephen Rea – Black ’47

David Wilmot – Ordinary Love – WINNER

The George Morrison Feature Documentary Award

Gaza

I’Dolours – WINNER

Katie

The Image you Missed

The Lonely Battle of Thomas Reid

When All is Ruin Once Again

Best Drama

Blood – WINNER

Death and Nightingales

Dublin Murders

Vikings

Best Director – Drama

Anthony Byrne – Peaky Blinders

John Hayes – Dublin Murders

Lisa Mulcahy – Blood

Hannah Quinn – Blood

Aisling Walsh – Elizabeth is Missing

Dearbhla Walsh – The Handmaid’s Tale – WINNER