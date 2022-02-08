All the winners at the 2022 BRIT Awards

Ad
The 2022 BRIT Awards took place at London’s O2 Arena tonight, and some of the biggest names in music were honoured.

Hosted by Mo Gilligan, the awards ceremony was broadcast on ITV and streamed on the BRIT Awards YouTube channel.

A host of major stars performed on the night – including Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Holly Humberstone, KSI, Anne-Marie, Liam Gallagher, Sam Fender and Little Simz.

Aside from the performances, plenty of worth winners took home awards on the night – including Adele, who nabbed three awards.

For the first time ever, male and female categories were scrapped for the 2022 awards show.

Instead, they were replaced by gender-neutral awards in an attempt to make the event more inclusive.

There were also four new public vote awards this year – alternative/rock act; hip hop/grime/rap act; dance act and pop/R’n’B act.

Check out the full list of winners below:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

  • Adele – 30 – WINNER
  • Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together
  • Ed Sheeran – =
  • Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
  • Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

SONG OF THE YEAR

  • A1 x J1 – Latest Trends
  • Adele – Easy On Me – WINNER
  • Anne Marie x KSI x Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play
  • Becky Hill and David Guetta – Remember
  • Central Cee – Obsessed With You
  • Dave and Stormzy – Clash
  • Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
  • Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
  • Glass Animals – Heatwave
  • Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta – Bed
  • KSI – Holiday
  • Nathan Evans, 220 Kid and Billen Ted – Wllerman
  • Riton x Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday
  • Russ Million x Tion Wayne – Body
  • Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Adele – WINNER
  • Dave
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Little Simz
  • Sam Fender

GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • Coldplay
  • D-Block Europe
  • Little Mix
  • London Grammar
  • Wolf Alice – WINNER

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST

  • Billie Eilish – WINNER
  • Doja Cat
  • Lil Nas X
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

  • ABBA
  • BTS
  • Måneskin
  • Silk Sonic – WINNER
  • The War On Drugs

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

  • ATB x Topic x A7S – Your Love (9PM)
  • Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
  • CKay – Love Nwantiti
  • Doja Cat and SZA – Kiss Me More
  • Drake and Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls
  • Galantis, Little Mix and David Guetta – Heartbreak Anthem
  • Jonasu – Black Magic
  • Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
  • Lil Tjay and 6lack – Calling My Phone
  • Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave
  • Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u – WINNER
  • Polo G – Rapstar
  • The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay
  • The Weekend – Save Your Tears
  • Tiesto – The Business

BEST NEW ARTIST

  • Central Cee
  • Griff
  • Joy Crookes
  • Little Simz – WINNER
  • Self Esteem

RISING STAR

  • Bree Runway
  • Holly Humberstone – WINNER
  • Lola Young

POP/R&B ACT

  • Adele
  • Dua Lipa – WINNER
  • Ed Sheeran
  • Griff
  • Joy Crookes

DANCE ACT

  • Becky Hill – WINNER
  • Calvin Harris
  • Fred again..
  • Joel Corry
  • Raye

ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT

  • Coldplay
  • Glass Animals
  • Sam Fender – WINNER
  • Tom Grennan
  • Wolf Alice

HIP-HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT

  • AJ Tracey
  • Central Cee
  • Dave – WINNER
  • Ghetts
  • Little Simz

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

  • Ed Sheeran – WINNER
