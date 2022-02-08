All the winners at the 2022 BRIT Awards

The 2022 BRIT Awards took place at London’s O2 Arena tonight, and some of the biggest names in music were honoured.

Hosted by Mo Gilligan, the awards ceremony was broadcast on ITV and streamed on the BRIT Awards YouTube channel.

A host of major stars performed on the night – including Adele, Ed Sheeran, Dave, Holly Humberstone, KSI, Anne-Marie, Liam Gallagher, Sam Fender and Little Simz.

Aside from the performances, plenty of worth winners took home awards on the night – including Adele, who nabbed three awards.

For the first time ever, male and female categories were scrapped for the 2022 awards show.

Instead, they were replaced by gender-neutral awards in an attempt to make the event more inclusive.

There were also four new public vote awards this year – alternative/rock act; hip hop/grime/rap act; dance act and pop/R’n’B act.

Check out the full list of winners below:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Adele – 30 – WINNER

Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran – =

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

SONG OF THE YEAR

A1 x J1 – Latest Trends

Adele – Easy On Me – WINNER

Anne Marie x KSI x Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play

Becky Hill and David Guetta – Remember

Central Cee – Obsessed With You

Dave and Stormzy – Clash

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)

Glass Animals – Heatwave

Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta – Bed

KSI – Holiday

Nathan Evans, 220 Kid and Billen Ted – Wllerman

Riton x Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday

Russ Million x Tion Wayne – Body

Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele – WINNER

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice – WINNER

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST

Billie Eilish – WINNER

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic – WINNER

The War On Drugs

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

ATB x Topic x A7S – Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

CKay – Love Nwantiti

Doja Cat and SZA – Kiss Me More

Drake and Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls

Galantis, Little Mix and David Guetta – Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu – Black Magic

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Tjay and 6lack – Calling My Phone

Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave

Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u – WINNER

Polo G – Rapstar

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay

The Weekend – Save Your Tears

Tiesto – The Business

BEST NEW ARTIST

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz – WINNER

Self Esteem

RISING STAR

Bree Runway

Holly Humberstone – WINNER

Lola Young

POP/R&B ACT

Adele

Dua Lipa – WINNER

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

DANCE ACT

Becky Hill – WINNER

Calvin Harris

Fred again..

Joel Corry

Raye

ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender – WINNER

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

HIP-HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave – WINNER

Ghetts

Little Simz

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Ed Sheeran – WINNER