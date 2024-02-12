All the stars who attended the 2024 Super Bowl

A host of celebrities stepped out at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday for the 2024 Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs went head-to-head against the San Francisco 49ers where they eventually emerged victorious.

During the major US sports game, fans enjoyed a stellar performance from R&B singer Usher, who brought out a host of special guests.

Taylor Swift, her family and Travis Kelce’s family were all spotted in the stands, along with a host of the singer’s friends which included Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Keleigh Teller and Lana Del Rey.

Beyonce and Jay Z along with their daughter Blue Ivy, were also spotted at the game.

Hailey and Justin Bieber were also seen at the tournament.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/7sDBSloMPe — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 12, 2024

Other celebrities seen at the event included, Ariana Grande, Victoria Monet, Cynthia Erivo, Jay Z and Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Lana Del Rey, Bad Bunny, Tate McRae and Post Malone.

Post Malone delivered a performance of America The Beautiful ahead of the big game.

The celebs are OUT for the Super Bowl ⭐️ (via @NFLonCBS) pic.twitter.com/nM5Q2uBuus — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 11, 2024

Ariana Grande, Victoria Monét and Cynthia Erivo at the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/pSIQ2oQ6wO — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 12, 2024

During his performance, Usher brought out various guests including Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Will.i.am, Jermaine Dupri and H.E.R.

To watch the full show-stopping performance click here.