All the stars who attended the 2024 Super Bowl

A host of celebrities stepped out at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday for the 2024 Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs went head-to-head against the San Francisco 49ers where they eventually emerged victorious.

During the major US sports game, fans enjoyed a stellar performance from R&B singer Usher, who brought out a host of special guests.

Taylor Swift, her family and Travis Kelce’s family were all spotted in the stands, along with a host of the singer’s friends which included Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Keleigh Teller and Lana Del Rey.

Beyonce and Jay Z along with their daughter Blue Ivy, were also spotted at the game.

Hailey and Justin Bieber were also seen at the tournament.

Other celebrities seen at the event included, Ariana Grande, Victoria Monet, Cynthia Erivo, Jay Z and Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Lana Del Rey, Bad Bunny, Tate McRae and Post Malone.

Post Malone delivered a performance of America The Beautiful ahead of the big game.

During his performance, Usher brought out various guests including Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris, Will.i.am, Jermaine Dupri and H.E.R.

To watch the full show-stopping performance click here.

