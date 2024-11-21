All the ‘rumoured’ islanders for Love Island All-Stars 2025

Numerous former participants are presently in the running for the second season of the popular ITV2 dating show’s spin-off, which Maya Jama will be hosting in South Africa.

Take a look at who is rumoured to appear:

Gemma Owen

It’s been reported that Gemma Owen has agreed to participate in the next All-Stars.

Gemma and Luca Bish reached the final in 2022, but separated three months later.

A source told The Sun Gemma’s dad, Michael Owen is: “bracing himself” for his daughter to go on the show again, which she sees as a great “money making opportunity.”

Grace Jackson

Another rumoured contestant is season 11’s Grace Jackson.

Grace left the show hand In hand with Reuben Collins, but the pair called in quits shortly after leaving the show.

Her entrance to the villa cause loads of drama as she had previously been romantically linked to celebrity bombshell Joey Essex.

A spokesperson told The Sun: “Grace has been approached for All Stars and we are considering all options at the moment.”

Tyrique Hyde

Tyrique Hyde from 2023 is another previous contestant who seems eager to make a comeback following his tumultuous, intermittent engagement with Ella.

In the series from 2023, Ty was portrayed as somewhat of a villain.

His relationship with Ella was full of drama, but the pair called it quits seven months after leaving the villa.

A source told The Sun: “Tyrique is in super early talks with ITV to return to All Stars. He was a huge fan favourite and he makes good TV but the real question is: Is he over Ella? They’ve been spotted out a few times since the split and ITV only want people who are on the show to find love.”

India Reynolds

There are also rumours that India Reynolds from the 2019 series is in talks to return for Love Island All Stars.

In an interview, she stated that she is considering returning to the show.

Speaking to The Sun, India said: “I’m so on the fence, I’m a never say never person. I feel like I’m a little bit older now, when I did it it was five years ago now. I think I’d be a little bit different. I’ve been single for two years, I enjoy it…I haven’t really dated anyone seriously in that time.”

“As much as I would love to find someone, I can’t say I’ve been putting that much time into doing it. But maybe Love Island would be the right thing because then you’re shoved with a load of people.”

Sammy Root

Sammy Root appeared on the show in 2023 and went on to win alongside Jess Harding.

Speaking to The Sun, Sammy Root confessed: “What I can say is what happened last year is a life I still relive now.”

“I miss it a lot, and right now I am very, very, very single. I am single Sammy.”

“Don’t get me wrong I love a date and I love a little flirt, so with All Stars I’d never say never.”

Anna Vakili

Anna hasn’t confirmed anything, but she did say in an interview recently that she’d be keen to give the villa another go.

During an appearance on the Not My Bagg podcast last week, she was asked: “Have you thought about it [going on All Stars]?”

Anna replied: “I have thought about it. I’m single now, you know. Technically I could.”

Adam Maxted

Adam Maxted is also in talks to return for the second series of All Stars.

The professional wrestler, who sparked a romance a spark with model Arabella Chi, came in as a latecomer.

A source told The Sun: “Adam is currently in talks for the second series of All Stars, he’s already been on it twice and wants to go back on it for a third time.”, he’s “100 per cent single” and wants to use the show to “see if he could be third time lucky.”