All the nominees for The Gossies 2024

It’s finally time to reveal the nominees for The Gossies 2024.

The awards ceremony will return on Saturday, March 2nd – with Muireann O’Connell as our fabulous host for the second year in a row.

The awards ceremony will take place in the landmark RDS Concert Hall, with this year’s theme being Shakespeare.

As the biggest night in Irish showbiz, Muireann will be joined by a host of stars across TV, radio, music, and social media.

Guests will be treated to a fabulous three-course meal and show stopping entertainment during the ceremony, which will see some of Ireland’s brightest stars awarded across 19 categories.

And don’t worry about missing out on all the glamour, as the full show will be broadcast on our YouTube channel on March 3rd for you to watch at home.

Before the show, our nominees and celebrity guests will be invited to our official Gifting and Pamper Suite.

They will be given glam makeovers by our Official Makeup Partner Catrice Cosmetics, and have their hair transformed by our Official Hair Tools Partner Voduz.

Ahead of the ceremony, nominees will also have their skin prepped by our Official Skin Partner Kerry Hanaphy, and get their awards show glow from our Official Tan Partner bBold.

On top of that, guests will be treated to gifts from some of our incredible brand partners this year, including treats from Xin Gin and DeCare, plus so much more.

Voting for The Gossies 2024 will close at midnight on February 27th.

Vote for your favourite stars through all the voting pages below:

