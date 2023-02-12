All the nominees for The Gossies 2023

It’s finally time to reveal the nominees for The Gossies 2023.

The awards ceremony will return on March 4th, with new host Muireann O’Connell as our ringmaster.

The Gossies will once again take place at The Convention Centre in Dublin, with Circus as this year’s show-stopping theme.

On March 4th, Muireann will be joined by a host of major Irish stars across TV, radio, music, and social media for the biggest night in showbiz.

Guests will be treated to a fabulous three-course meal and show stopping entertainment during the ceremony, which will see some of Ireland’s brightest stars awarded across 19 categories.

And don’t worry about missing out on all the action, as The Gossies will also be broadcast online in full on March 5th.

Streaming on our YouTube channel, you’ll be able to watch all the winner’s speeches, the glitz and glam from the red carpet, and all the laughs in between.

Before the show, our nominees and celebrity guests will be invited to our official Gifting and Pamper Suite.

They will be given glam makeovers by our Official Makeup Partner KASH Beauty, and have their hair transformed by our Official Hair Partner Voduz.

Ahead of the ceremony, nominees will also have their skin prepped by our Official Skincare Partner Kerry Hanaphy, and get their awards show glow from our Official Tan Partner Bellamianta.

On top of that, guests will be treated to gifts from some of our incredible brand partners this year, including treats from: Boots Ireland, NOW, Carry Out, and Heartbreak Social Club.

Voting for The Gossies 2023 will close at midnight on February 26th.

