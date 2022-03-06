All The Nominees For The Gossies 2022

It is finally time to reveal all of our nominees for this year’s Gossies awards.

Goss.ie is delighted to announce that The Gossies 2022 will take place on April 8th, with the fabulous Lucy Kennedy back as our host once again.

After hosting the awards virtually last year due to the pandemic, The Gossies will return with a star studded in-person ceremony at The Convention Centre Dublin.

The Gossies will also be broadcast online in full on April 10th – so you can catch the winner’s speeches, see all the glitz and glam from the red carpet, and all the laughs in between.

Promising our biggest and best awards show yet, Lucy will be joined by a host of major Irish stars across TV, radio, music, and social media on the night.

Guests will be treated to a fabulous three-course meal during the ceremony, which will see some of Ireland’s brightest stars awarded across 19 categories – including a brand new addition.

Before the show, our nominees and celebrity guests will be invited to our official Gifting and Pamper Suite.

They will be given glam makeovers by our Official Makeup Partner KASH Beauty, and have their hair transformed by our Hair Partner Silke Hair & Beauty.

Ahead of the ceremony, nominees will also have their skin prepped by our Official Skincare Partner REFORM Skincare.

On top of that, guests will be treated to gifts from some of our incredible brand partners this year, including treats from: Boots, Aperol Spritz Ireland, humm, NOW, Ór Jewellery, Carry Out and Expert.

Voting will close at midnight on March 20th. Vote for your favourite stars through all the voting pages below:

