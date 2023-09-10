All the nominees for the 2023 Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards

The second annual Goss.ie Women of the Year Awards will take place on Sunday, October 1st, at the Royal Marine Hotel in Dún Laoghaire, hosted by well-known broadcaster and entrepreneur Gráinne Seoige.

The awards ceremony will honour women across multiple genres, including business, the arts, social justice and sports.

Goss.ie today announced the nominees for eight of our categories.

We will also have two people’s choice awards, including a Local Hero category, where our readers can nominate local women in their area who have contributed to their communities, as well as Local Businesswoman where readers can vote for women in business in their locality.

This year the awards are in partnership with Google, Catrice Cosmetics, Gym Plus, Local Enterprise Office and Xin Gin.

Women’s Aid is our official charity partner for 2023 once again and their CEO, Sarah Benson, will be delivering a keynote speech at the awards.

In order to raise vital funds on the day, Goss.ie will also be running a charity raffle on the day, where attendees can win high-quality prizes at the event, in return for their donations.

Once again a panel of esteemed all-female judges have shortlisted this year’s nominees and will together decide the winners of each category.

This year our panel comprises Olympian Derval O’Rourke, Head of External Communications at Google Ireland Julie Dilger, Member of the European Parliament Frances Fitzgerald, Sports and Entertainment Broadcaster Gráinne McElwain, and Senior Enterprise Development Executive Deirdre Carroll.

Founder and MD of Seahorse Media Debbie O’Donnell, Broadcaster Muireann O’Connell, Founder and MD of Bolter Media Gillian Fitzpatrick, Founder and MD of Unicorn PR & Communications Valerie O’Reilly, Founder and CEO of Goss Media Alexandra Ryan, and Editor of Goss.ie Kendra Becker complete the judging panel.

Check out the nominees for each category below:

Artist of the Year (Sponsored by Catrice Cosmetics)

Best Start-Up (Sponsored by Local Enterprise Office)

Businesswoman of the Year (Sponsored by Google)

News Industry Award

Rising Star

Sportswoman of the Year (Sponsored by GymPlus)

Trailblazer of the Year

Writer of the Year (Sponsored by Casillero del Diablo)

Put forward nominees for Local Businesswoman and Local Hero via the links below:

Local Businesswoman

Local Hero (Sponsored by Xin Gin)

About Women’s Aid

Women’s Aid is a national frontline organisation working to stop domestic violence in Ireland since 1974. Every day, we prevent and address the impact of domestic violence, including coercive control and all forms of abuse against women and children.

They do this by providing free and confidential support services including the 24hr National

Freephone Helpline on 1800 341 900 and an Instant Message Support Service at

www.womensaid.ie, mornings and evenings, 7 days a week.

They also provide face-to-face support, small grants and financial assistance for women and support during court proceedings.

They also operate a project for women in high-risk situations and a pioneering programme in maternity hospitals.

Women’s Aid works to build a society with zero tolerance of domestic abuse and all forms of violence against women by supporting Women’s Aid to advocate, influence, train, and campaign to reduce the scale of domestic abuse and the damage it causes to women, children and society.

24hr National Freephone Helpline 1800 341 900 www.womensaid.ie.