All the behind the scenes snaps from Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding reception

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are officially husband and wife.

After legally tying the knot at a courthouse in Santa Barbara last weekend, the couple exchanged vows for the second time in front of their family and friends on Sunday.

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, married on the grounds of the lavish Castello Brown in Portofino, Italy, where they also hosted their wild wedding reception.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Goss.ie (@goss.ie)



A host of guests at their wedding have been sharing photos and videos from the after party on social media, including Travis’ daughter Alabama who posted sweet videos of the couple dancing.

In one video, the newlyweds wore white denim jackets with ‘Mr. Barker’ and ‘Mrs. Barker’ on the back.

Another video showed Travis taking Kourtney’s garter off with his teeth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Social (@kardashiansocial)

The mother-of-three wore a custom Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda lace and satin corset mini dress inspired by archival Italian lingerie for their second nuptials, and changed into a black version for the reception.

A host of famous faces attended the couple’s Italian wedding, including Travis’ close friend and collaborator Machine Gun Kelly, who was joined by his fiancée Megan Fox.

The musician shared some BTS snaps from the reception on his Instagram Story, including the lavish table scape for dinner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Social (@kardashiansocial)

Each table was decorated with Dolce & Gabbana tableware, and had a rotating wedding cake as the centrepiece.

MGK also posted a cute video of Kourtney and Travis dancing at the reception, and wrote: “Okay y’all cute @travisbarker @kourtneykardash.”

“Not gonna say I called it from the beginning but….”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Social (@kardashiansocial)

Another wedding guest who shared an insight into the post-wedding celebrations was Kourtney’s sister Kylie Jenner.

The 24-year-old posted a snap of her and her daughter Stormi’s place settings, and shared videos of the authentic Italian cuisine that was served at the reception on D&G plates.

The makeup mogul also shared a hilarious TikTok video of her mother Kris Jenner at the after party.

The video showed the Kardashian matriarch dancing on stage with a family friend, as guests started to let their hair down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kardashian Social (@kardashiansocial)

On Sunday night, Kourtney shared the first official photos from her Italian wedding to Travis.

The 42-year-old simply captioned the post: “happily ever after.”

The couple, and their entire bridal party, wore Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion, who reportedly “sponsored” their Italian nuptials.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

The couple tied the knot in a grotto area on the grounds of the castle, which was covered in red carpet and decorated with red roses and extravaggant gold furniture.

Kourtney’s momager Kris Jenner walked her down the aisle to a moving rendition of a woman singing Ave Maria.

Travis’ daughter Alabama shared the first photo of the couple at the altar, which showed the bride and groom holding hands while kneeling on two red and gold thrones.

The 16-year-old also posted a selfie with Kourtney on her Instagram Story.

In another photo posted on social media, the newlywed couple were then seen leaving the castle’s grotto area as man and wife, as they climbed the steps back up to the historic house.

A host of famous faces attended the ceremony, including Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, and Travis’ Blink-182 bandmate Mark Hoppus.

Of course, the POOSH founder’s sisters Kim, Khloe, Kylie and Kendall were also in attendance, as well as Kourtney’s three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Travis’ other two kids Landon, 18, and Atiana, 22, are also there.

Before travelling to Italy, the couple legally wed at a courthouse in Santa Barbara last Sunday, just one month after their “practice wedding” in Las Vegas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

Kourtney, 42, and Travis, 46, exchanged vows with a small number of people in attendance, including her grandmother MJ and Travis’ father Randy as witnesses.

The pair started dating at the end of 2020, and got engaged last October on a beach in Santa Barbara.

Kourtney was previously in a longterm relationship with Scott Disick, whom she shares three kids with – Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Meanwhile, Travis shares two kids with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – son Landon, 18, and daughter Alabama, 16.

He is also step-father to 22-year-old Atiana.